Pensioners Hail SLPP Gov’t

By Sylvester Samba.

A group of government Pensioners yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Juau Saffa and expressed gratitude to the government for taking the bold step to increase the pensions of all government Pensioners.

Addressing the Minister at the conference room of the Ministry of Finance, the Acting Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Labour Congress, Mr. Max Conteh said that the increment is a step in the right direction.

Mr. Conteh also said such increase means a lot to many homes because the previous pensions paid to pensioners was nothing good to write home about. The Acting Secretary General noted that, what President Bio’s government has done for Pensioners will go down on record as this is the first time such a huge increment has taken place.

During the meeting, a position paper was put forward to the Minister of Finance on and behalf of all Pensioners. According to them, over a considerable period of time no steps were taken by successive governments to improve/increase pensions paid to government Pensioners in line with cost of living.

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa said his government intends to treat the issue of Pensioners very serious. Mr. Saffa said the increment aims at encouraging other people to show interest in working for government so that at the end of it all they can realise something big during their retirement age. He maintained that, it is also part government commitment to improve on the country’s human capital development as well as social protection issues.