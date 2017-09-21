Petito Changes Campaign Gear

Leading flagbearer aspirant of the ruling APC, Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma has set in motion what is being referred to as a formidable campaign strategy geared towards winning the hearts and souls of the APC supporters and non-supporters.

Ambassador Koroma, who is considered by rank and file of the party as the heir apparent to the APC crown has before now, refused to comment on his political aspirations, saying that he will wait for the appropriate time.

But it was while he was waiting for the appropriate time that the suave diplomat conducted visitations to several communities including ghettoes, ataya bases and slumps around Freetown in what his campaign spokesman says was a move to improve on his outreach and personal touch with his people who form the core of his winnable team.

Equipped with a large army of supporters, Kambia’s top politician and the people’s favorite for the APC flag also visited strategic areas in other parts of the country and the result has been phenomenal.

“Those visits seem to have paid dividend in terms of improving on his popularity rating and public image”, an aide to Ambassador Koroma told Global Times yesterday.

He said Ambassador Koroma’s radio interview early this week in which he articulated his vision for the country points to his preparedness to assume the mantle of leadership.

The former Minister of Works who has held several positions of trust over the last ten years said he is satisfied that he gave his best to the country at various levels and vowed to do better at the top as President of Sierra Leone noting that, “my track record both locally and internationally in governance has added additional impetus and qualification to my candidacy of leading this country as President”, Ambassador Koroma emphasized.