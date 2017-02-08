Plan International In Court

By Jane B. Mansaray……………………….

As the fight against corruption continues in Sierra Leone, a Non Governmental Organization, Plan International Sierra Leone yesterday dragged eight of its employees to court for alleged misappropriation of donor funds belonging to Plan International Sierra Leone.

The eight accused persons including Akuna Daniel Shorunkeh Sawyer (Quality Assurance Officer), Christian Clemens, Bassie Turay, Patrick Abubakarr Mahoi, Moses Ogendeh Kamara Chief Executive Officer of Community Empowerment for Rural Development (CEFORD), Mohamed Ishmael Bangura, Abubakarr Kanu and Hassan Bangura were yesterday arraigned before High Court Judge, Justice Komba Kamanda to answer to fifteen (15) counts related indictment ranging conspiracy to commit a corruption offence contrary to Section 128(1) of the Anti Corruption Act No.12 of 2008, Misappropriation of Donor funds contrary to Section 37(1) of ACC to unexplained wealth contrary to ACC Act, 2008.

The particulars of offence state that the first accused, Akuna Daniel Shorunkeh Sawyer of 5 Smart Lane, New England Ville and Bassie Turay of 7 Bayoh Drive Tengbeh Town on diverse dates between the 1st April 2015 and 30th of June 2015 in Freetown conspired together and with other persons unknown to dishonestly appropriate One billion, three hundred and forty nine million five hundred and thirty thousand Leones |(Le1,349.530,000.00) being funds donated to Plan International for the benefit of the people of Sierra Leone.

On the other counts, the first accused together with Moses Ogendeh Kamara allegedly dishonestly misappropriated two hundred and ninety five million eight hundred thousand Leones and other donated funds for Sierra Leoneans through Plan International.

The accused persons were represented by a battery of Lawyers including Sahid Mohamed Sesay and Fio Edwards, whiles ACC chief of prosecutions, Lawyer Kelvin Matsebo is prosecuting all accused persons.

Application for bail by counsels was granted to the accused persons in the sum of five hundred Million Leones each and two sureties each to be approved by the Master and Registrar.