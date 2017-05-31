Plot To Sack NEC Chairman Exposed

The ACC (Anti Corruption Commission) has commenced investigations into the activities of the Chairman and some senior officials of NEC (National Electoral Commission) in relation to false asset declaration and other related alleged improprieties. Details of the investigations remain sketchy.

A spokesman for the ACC confirmed last night that an investigation into the conduct and/or activities of some senior officials of NEC was underway. He however noted that it was improper for him to comment on an ongoing investigation without authorization.

The probe into the activities of NEC has been seen as an attempt to get rid of the uncompromising NEC Chairman, Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh.

A civil society activist told the Global Times last night that he was aware of “an orchestrated plan” to get rid of the NEC boss by subterfuge. He refused to elaborate.

There are allegations that the NEC Chairman is deliberately leaking confidential correspondences between his office and State House. These allegations have already been denied by the NEC Chairman himself.

When two confidential letters from the office of the NEC Chairman to the President at State House got leaked to the local press, State House was very furious. “It was completely embarrassing when two letters from the NEC Chairman, reminding the President about the announcement of the actual date for the 2018 elections got leaked to the Press in March this year…State House has since been finding a way to hit back at the NEC Chairman…Recently an attempt was made to get rid of the NEC Chairman by using the Sierra Leone Parliament…But that plot backfired”, a senior civil society activist told the Global Times.

May be, the decision to turn to the ACC to mount an investigation into the activities of NEC, would lead to the sacking of the highly respected and neutral NEC Chairman, Mohamed N’fa Alie Conteh.

A spokesman for NEC confirmed last night that the ACC was investigating the Commission. He refused to elaborate.

Investigations continue.