Police Accused Of Aiding Drug Trafficker

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Some personnel of the Sierra Leone Police Force were yesterday accused of allegedly aiding a suspected cocaine trafficker to illegally traffic cocaine weighing 20.797 kilo gram which was intercepted at the Lungi International Airport in possession of a Nigerian national, Gozie Vodka Isaac who is now facing a Preliminary Investigation at the Magistrate Court in Freetown.

In his testimony before Magistrate Albert Moody of Court No.1, the first prosecution witness, Sergeant Idris Ibrahim Sesay, a Close Protection Officer attached to the Lungi International Airport terminal told the Court that he knows the accused in relation to the matter in court, and recalled on the 23rd October 2017 whilst on duty at the Airport at 2: am in the morning checking on Air Moroc passengers for departure at 4: am.

After checking, the Air Moroc flight arrived at the Lungi Airport at 3:47am. On arrival, the witness said he together with colleague officers rushed to the arrival hall and passengers started boarding the flight for departure.

Whilst standing at the immigration boot, the witness said that he saw one Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kojo making signs to the accused to leave the queue and move to the Immigration boot for stamping of his passport.

He said he saw the accused moving to the Immigration boot and he (witness) became very curious over the movement of the accused person after the accused passport had been stamped by the Immigration officer.

After the stamping of the accused passport, the witness said he immediately requested the passport of the accused and upon opening the passport, he saw a stamp of Brazil in the accused passport.

Upon interrogation of the accused person, (ASP) Kojo came to the scene and said the accused is his passenger but he did not release the accused.

As (ASP) Kojo persisted on the release of the accused, he (witness) said he called on other officers including one Inspector Osman who came to the scene and instructed that the accused be taken to the Police station for interrogation.

As the tussle continued between them, one Intelligence officer by the name of Sergeant Kaitibi and Sallay from the Interpol joined them. Minutes later, another Police Constable Momoh came to the scene in an aggressive manner urging Inspector Osman to release the accused person’s passport.

The witness went on, that he had cause to call one Abu Bakarr from the West Minister Aviation Security who joined and they all work as a team and proceeded to the customs desk.

At the customs desk, a search was conducted by one Cornellius and based on the search, a bundle was detected in a bag and Mr. Sowe was called to inspect the wrapped bundles suspected to be cocaine substance.

Based on the suspicion of the wrapped substance, the witness told the court that they all moved to the Avil Police station at Lungi. On arrival at the Local Unit, the Commander was not in the station but whilst waiting on him, they instructed one Police Sergeant Manneh to search the bundle. In the bundle, wraps of lumps were seen and the accused was asked to count the lumps of thirty eight wraps.

Upon questioning at the station as to how he transited with the substance, the accused confessed to have swallowed it and that he has more in his stomach.

After some time the accused asked for a rest room and was escorted by two police officers to the rest room and later came out with nine wrap lumps and forty five minute later, the accused person asked again for a rest room and came out with another three wraps of lumps all to the total of fifty wraps of lumps.

The information was passed on to the (LUC) who referred them to the regional northern west commander Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) F.U.K.Daboh.

On their way to Port Loko, the (LUC) Avil Police Station asked them to return and the suspected substance was handed over to one Police Superintendent Kamara of Trans-National Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), where the substance was proven to be one hundred percent cocaine.

The accused person is arraigned on related criminal offences ranging from transporting prohibited drugs, dealing with prohibited drugs, unlawful possession of prohibited drugs to wit cocaine and exportation of prohibited drugs from Sierra Leone to Nigeria without lawful authority.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on the 23rd October 2017 at the arrival Hall of the Freetown International Airport, Lungi in Lokomasama chiefdom Northern Sierra Leone through Air Moroc was allegedly arrested with fifty pellets of cocaine without lawful authority.

The accused person is represented by Legal Counsel and has been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre.

The matter has been adjourned to the 16th November, 2017.

The suspected officer including (ASP) and others are presently at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters facing investigation.