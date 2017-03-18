Police Arrest Armed Robber

By Joseph Milton Lebbie……………………..

Police Officers attached to the Sierra Rutile Division have arrested, detained and charged to court one Mohamed Sesay for alleged robbery with aggravation, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the Crime Officer at the Sierra Rutile Police Division, Mamoud Konneh, Sesay is accused of being seen participating in a daring armed robbery attack against Samuel Rahman Bangura and his family in Moriba Town, an attack which caused the youth of Moriba Town to riot against what they described as a persistent state of insecurity.

Konneh further stated that Sesay was arrested when Samuel Bangura and his family confirmed that they saw and recognized him among the armed robbers who attacked them and robbed various items amounting to 29 million Leones.

Konneh concluded that that Sesay has made his first appearance before the Gbangbatoke Magistrate Court and will soon make his second appearance and has been released on bail.