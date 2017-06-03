Police Arrest Opposition Leader

The Chairman/Leader and Presidential candidate of ADP (Alliance Democratic Party), the outspoken Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was yesterday arrested by the Sierra Leone Police and he is due to be charged to court in Daru today.

The arrest was affected in the presence of the Police Regional Commander in the Eastern Region, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Alfred Karrow-Kamara in Freetown yesterday.

Mr. Mansaray said that, he was alleged to have been in possession of an illegal firearm. He denied the allegation.

Mr. Mansaray posted on several social media platforms yesterday that he personally handed over to the Police, a power bank and a taser, which the Police claimed were offensive weapons.

The outspoken ADP Presidential candidate claimed that his arrest was “a political victimization and intimidation”.

He said that, he had informed his lawyers about his arrest and he believes that, he would be charged to court in Daru, Kailahun district.

So far, the Police say that they are only trying to obtain statement from Mr. Mansaray and that, he might be charged to court.

Mr. Mansaray was detained at the Police Headquarters on George Street in Freetown yesterday awaiting his transfer to Daru in the Kailahun district to be charged to court.

A Police spokesman confirmed the arrest of Mr. Mansaray but declined to make any further comments.

Another opposition leader, Jasmed Suma is currently detained at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for what Magistrate Dr. Abu Bakarr Binneh Kamara referred to as contempt. He has been in detention for almost a week now.

Many people fear that, the ruling APC party might clamp down on dissenting voices ahead of crucial elections on 7th March, 2018.