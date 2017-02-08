Police Arrest Pharmacy Board Officers

By Momoja N. Lappia……………………….

The Police in Bo are presently investigating two persons – Max Kallon and Mohammed Kemoh – who were arrested on Thursday 2nd February 2017 at Sumbuya Lugbu in Bo District for impersonating as being employees of the Sierra Leone Pharmacy Board.

According to Regional Police Headquarters-South Media Boss Inspector Mohammed Bobson Senu, Max Kallon was arrested after the Regional Pharmacy Board Office in Bo confirmed that he was not an employee of the institution.

Sources say Max Kallon ran out of luck after approaching and producing a fake Pharmacy Board identity card to officers being attacked to the Sumbuya Lugbu Police Post that he was assigned by the Board to inspect pharmacies and druggists operating in that part of Sierra Leone.

However, when the said Police officers contacted their Interpol who was coincidentally attending a security meeting with the Regional Pharmacy Head, the latter disclaimed Max Kallon.

Inspector Mohammed Bobson Senu says after Max Kallon’s arrest, the investigators learnt from his father who materialized at the scene of crime that his real name is Javaru Kemoh contrary to what his fake ID card was bearing.

It is reported that, during investigations, Max confessed to be spearheading a ring of illegal drug peddlers and fake pharmacists who are extorting huge sums of money from the unsuspecting public.

Mohammed Kemoh was netted when the investigators commenced an operation to trace these accomplices.

Meanwhile, the matter has been charged to court.