Police Assure Public

By Fatmata Gbla.

The head of Community Affairs in the Sierra Leone Police, AIG Edward Kalia Sesay yesterday promised the public that the SLP are in full gear to instill sanity in the country by prosecuting rapists and people involved in other gang related matters.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the Government weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Youyi Building, he said that police went to investigate an incident at Rokel Village where the remains of two missing children were found when residents reacted angrily but the Police were able to amicably respond to the incident.

He addressed the Ahmadiyya saga which resulted to the arrest of some school authorities and students but said that despite the hostility of the students, Police were able to avoid any casualty.

AIG Sesay also made it known that secret societies have been playing a great role in the initiation of cliques and gangs which has led to a rise in crime. This according to him will be put to rest as the Police are well in place to crack down on them.