Police Clear Musa Tarawally

After spending two nights in Police custody at the CID (Criminal Investigations Department) Headquarters in Freetown, the former Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally was yesterday released on bail.

For him to be granted bail yesterday evening, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally had to surrender all his traveling documents (including his Diplomatic and Ordinary Passports), and was required to deposit two separate title deeds.



His private residence at Lizzy Drive at Juba Hill in Freetown was comprehensively searched yesterday morning but nothing of Police interest was found.

Seven memory sticks (flash drives) were taken away from Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally’s house but nothing of interest to the Police was found, the Cyber Department of the Sierra Leone Police Force confirmed last night.

Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally’s lawyers, Easmon Ngagui and Charles Abass Bangura confirmed to the Global Times yesterday that, their client was not charged with any offence.

A Police spokesman confirmed that, nothing of interest to them was found at the premises of Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally after a comprehensive search yesterday.

Several Muslim leaders yesterday evening converged at the CID Headquarters, calling on the head of the department, to release Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally if he has committed no crime.

Many people believe that, the arrest and detention of Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally was orchestrated by some senior ruling party officials.

So far, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally has refused to end his campaign to lead the country.

He is the Presidential candidate of the CDC (Citizens Democratic Coalition) Party which comprises of CDF, RUFP, PLP and PDP Sorbeh.

