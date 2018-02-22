Police Engage Communities On Non Violence

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



In a bid to put an end or mimimize the rampant political violence among youths, the Congo Cross Police Division in collaboration with Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) and the Local Police Partnership Board (LPPB) have recently embarked on non violence campaign in various communities in the Western Area of Freetown, where they admonished the people to refrain from violent activities as the general elections are fast approaching on March 7, 2018.

According to the LUC of the Congo Cross Police Division, Chief Supt. T. M. Lahai, of late most of the violence has been perpetrated by young people that is why this campaign is targeting the youths. They have successfully visited two communities, Cockle Bay and Thompson Bay.

Addressing a well attended meeting at the Thompson Bay community involving the youths, women groups and stakeholders, the LUC of the Congo Cross Police Station said he was impressed with the large turnout of the people for which he said it is a sign that they have respect for their elders.

He said election is not about violence but rather is to address issues affecting them.

He said they should be tolerant to all political parties to visit them and explain their manifesto.

Mr. Ibrahim Sesay, the Program Officer of CGG admonished the people to respect the Police as they have the constitutional duty to protect life and property.

Other speakers were the Secretary General of the LPPB, Mr. Ibrahim Conteh and the LPPB Zonal Chairman, Pa Salami Sesay who made relevant statements aimed at encouraging the youths to refrain from political violence.