Police Establish New Academy

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As quality and standard education serves as one of President Julius Maada Bio’s flagship programmes in the New Direction Government, the Sierra Leone Police Force with its Executive Management Board (EMB) yesterday opened the Sierra Leone Peacekeeping and Law Enforcement Academy (SILEA) in the country.

SILEA is an institution established by law, pursuant to Section 2(1) of Act No.7 of 2017 with the aim of awarding special degrees, diplomas and certificate courses with an advanced research structure, which vision is of security for development in a safer and peaceful world.

Giving an historic background of the Academy in Sierra Leone, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Aiah Komba who is also the Principal of the Academy said the Academy is a convert from Police Training School (PTS) to a one learning excellent training Centre Academy in providing and offering international professional courses for gainful employments.

The institution is said to cater for both professional and academic courses for law enforcement officers, agencies and private security firms and all categories of members of the security sector with standard training for both national and international peacekeeping.

SILEA is poised to offer long, short and medium term courses based on the United Nations core pre-deployment training with specialized training materials for Police, Military, fire fighters, correctional officers and civilians to be deployed on peace missions.

SILEA is working with the Government of Sierra Leone and various private firms including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Embassies, High Commissions and University of Sierra Leone, also accredited to operate as tertiary institution.

The academy has different faculty in leadership training and at the same time operating in three levels including the Samu Training Center and the Peace Mission Academy in Makeni.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. Richard Moigbe who was described as a visitor and pro-chancellor of SILEA together with his deputy and members of the police (EMB) visited various departments such as the library and computer laboratory within the campus headquarters on Hastings in Freetown.

“Development can only thrive in a secure and safe environment; this has led to the phenomenal expansion of the security industry, making the role of law enforcement agents and private securities more complicated” IG. Moigbe said.

The academy was opened by IG Moigbe with an unveiling of the institution Sign Board at the junction of Hastings entrance.