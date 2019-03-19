Police Explain Indian Attack

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Speaking at a Press briefing held at the SLP Headquarters on George in Freetown yesterday, the Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Brima Jah said that during a search conducted at the scene of crime at No.20 Guard Street in Freetown, the Police did not see any human organs or blood of any human quantity as alleged by the public, but confirmed that indeed someone was attacked and stabbed.

What happened at the above address in Freetown was a premeditated incident, but he assured the public that an in-depth investigation would be conducted in to the stab wounds and knife that were found at the Indian National residence at 20th Guard Street.

He said since the alarm of the incident was sounded on the 17th March, 2019, Police officers have been deployed at the house and the community at large.

A representative from the Indian Consulate, Mr. Harish Agnani and head of the Indian community in Sierra Leone, Mr. Rajesh Hemnani confirmed that they were aware of the gruesome incident which they as Indians condemn.

They vowed to throw their support behind the SLP in their ongoing investigation so that the culprits face the full consequences of the law.

Head of the Indian Nationals has expressed shock and distress over the incident as they have been in Sierra Leone for decades doing business and humanitarian work.

They thanked the government and the Sierra Leone Police for their timely intervention in saving life and addressing the situation.

Head of Community Relations of SLP, AIG Kalia Sesay called on the public to stay calm and forward relevant information to the police for investigation, as updates will be given from time to time of the event.

All the suspects Pankaj-Kumar-Panchal, Osman Kamara, Mohamed Kamara are presently in police custody whilst the victim and the first suspect Pankaj-Kumar-Panchal are undergoing medical treatment.