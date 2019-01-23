Police Impersonator Remanded

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Thirty- two-year old electrician, Abu Bakarr Morray Bangura of Quarry, Rokel Village in Freetown was yesterday remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for allegedly trespassing on a property belonging of the Sierra Leone Police Peace Mission Training Centre (PMTC) at Hastings in Freetown.

The accused person made his first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Court No. 1 on a criminal charge of trespass contrary to the Public Order Act No.48 of 1965.

The particulars on the police sheet state that, the accused person on the 18th January, 2019 at the former Police Training School, now PMTC at Hastings, did unlawfully enter into the land of the Police Academy Mission when required not to do so.

The accused person who pleaded not guilty to the offence is represented by Lawyer J.M. Jengo, whilst police prosecutor Sergeant 9874 Memunatu M. Turay is prosecuting the matter.

The matter continues today 23rd January, 2019 for hearing.