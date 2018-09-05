Police Impound Drugs

By Lansana Fofanah.

Following a tip off from some residents of the A. Genet Wharf at Malama Thomas Street, the Operational Support Division at the Eastend Police on Friday, raided the wharf where huge Free Healthcare Drugs valued at millions of Leones were impounded.

Speaking to Global Times, the OPS Officer at Eastend Police Station, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Albert Kamara said that, they received intelligence report on Thursday that some people are on the verge of exporting medical drugs to neighbouring Guinea through the Wharf which led them to lay an ambush throughout the night and subsequently, they were able to make the arrest the following morning.

Two people; Billy Benjamin and Mariatu Bangura are currently in custody while investigation continues.

The impounded drugs have been verified by the Pharmacy Board, TOCU and other relevant authorities and have been taken to the Medical Store at New England Ville for safe keeping.

ASP Kamara said that this is the biggest discovery made so far this year in their division which was successful through the participation of community people.

The drugs include Bednet (Sentry Royal) MoHS, Bednet (Olyset) UNICEF, Artesun Tetracycline capsules, IV Canulla, Latex Examination gloves, Sd Malaria Rapid Test, Absorbent cotton wool.

Investigations continue.