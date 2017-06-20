Police Impound Mosquito Bed Nets

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



The Police in Kambia district last week impounded a truck load of bales of treated Mosquito bed nets headed for neighbouring Guinea by a smuggling ring.

The LUC at the Kambia Police Division, Chief Supt. Alimamy S. Kamara intimated the Global Times last night that as a result of a tip off given to the Police sixteen bales of mosquito bed nets were impounded at the Madamaya Police Checkpoint in Kambia.

The driver of the truck, Mr. Amadu Mauba Barrie and one Ismail Mambu were arrested by the police helping them in their investigation.

The LUC commended the public for their cooperation and support to the Police noting that the fight against crime cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the public.

LUC Kamara said the Police are not magicians to unearth criminal related activities. He therefore appealed to the public to pass on vital information leading to the arrest of criminals.