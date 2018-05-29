Police Mutineers Discharged

Thirteen alleged Police mutineers including Amadu Kanu and twelve others were yesterday set free at the Magistrate Court No. 1 by Principal Magistrate Santigie Bangura for lack of further evidence against them.

As the matter was mentioned, the Prosecution Assistant, Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hawa Bah deputizing the substantive prosecutor (ASP) Mansaray told the court that by the order of the Director of Public Prosecution, the prosecution wished not to offer any further evidence against the accused persons.

ASP Bah also asked the court that the exhibits that were tendered in court be returned to the Sierra Leone Police Force.

Lead defense counsel, Lawyer J.M Jengo thanked Magistrate Bangura for holding the balance throughout the matter.

The accused persons including Amadu Kanu, Mohamed I. Sonnie, Santos J. Conteh, John B. Kamara, Ibrahim K. Sesay, Diana Decker, Sulaiman A. Jalloh, James J. Yovonie, Alusine B. Kamara, Sahr A. Kaikonjor, Michael Tucker, Gustavos King and Raymond J. Sowe on the 12th February 2018 made their first appearance in court on eight counts related Preliminary Investigation matter ranging from conspiracy to commit riotous conduct, conspiracy to commit disorderly behavior, conspiracy to commit insulting behavior, conspiracy to carry offensive weapon conspiracy to publish false news.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons on diverse dates between the 26th and 29th January 2018 at the Sierra Leone Police Training School, Hastings in Freetown with intent to commit riotous conduct against the (SLP) conspired together with other persons unknown to commit riotous conduct against the SLP by unlawfully agreeing to riotously conduct themselves against the SLP during the SLP recruits graduation ceremony 2018.

On the offence of publishing false news, the accused persons were on the same date at SLP training school with intent to publish false news against the police by unlawfully agreeing to publish false news to wit “The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) breached police recruitment procedure within the (SLP) Force and at the same time published against the Inspector General of Police (IG) Mr. Richard Moigbe and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Al-Sheik Kamara calculated to bring into disrepute in the discharge of their duties.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offences as charged and they were all placed on bail.