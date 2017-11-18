Police Prepare For 2018 Election

By Jane B. Mansaray.



As timely provision of budgetary allocation continues to be a major challenge in the 2018 general elections, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) on Wednesday 15th October 2017 confirmed that the current operational strength of the force stands at twelve thousand and thirty one personnel.

This was confirmed by the Local Unit Commander, Congo Cross Police Station, Superintendent Thomas Mustapha Lahai at the launch of the Society for Democratic Initiative (SDI) preparedness of election report held at the Hill Valley Hotel in Freetown.

He said the operational strength of the (SLP) has to do with the overhall duties required to achieve the mission of national security, especially in the area of training and deployment of personnel for all phases of the election cycle starting from the reception of voting material at the Lungi International Airport and its distribution to the sixteen electoral districts.

In the area of logistics, Mr. Lahai stated that most of the active SLP vehicles have exceeded their useful life span of five years, and each of the six administrative regions should have at least four functional vehicles.

Procurement process of vehicles is said to be underway through the Government of Sierra Leone as thirty percent advance payment has been paid to the suppliers to supply a total of thirty five vehicles, among them are twenty five land cruisers and ten trucks.

Mr. Lahai assured of active collaboration with partner agencies as the Integrated Elections Security Planning Committee (IESPC) has been established as a coordinating platform for security sector and other key stakeholders.

The sum of Le145,370,000 (One hundred and forty five million three hundred and seventy seven thousand Leones) has been received from the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) for election training for one thousand four hundred personnel nationwide.