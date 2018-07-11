Police React To Amnesty Report

By Lansana Fofanah.

The Sierra Leone Police yesterday held a Press Conference at its headquarters in Freetown to respond to the recent Amnesty International report which was released on the 3rd of July 2018.

Reacting to the report, the Deputy Inspector General of the SLP Dr. Al-Sheik Kamara said that the SLP has the mandate to respond to the damning report released by the Human Rights body and by doing so it needs to clarify certain issues raised in the report.

Dr. Al-Sheik Kamara said that the report served as a reminder and a benchmark which will provide a platform that the Police needs to improve on.

Dr. Kamara said that the recommendations of Amnesty International have already been instituted prior to the release of the report which is evident in the recent report by the Institute of Economic and Peace Report that ranked the country as the third peaceful country in Africa.

Dr. Kamara said that with enormous training and support from the Institute for Security Advisory Team (ISAT), the Department for International Development and the Government of Sierra Leone, the SLP have been professionally trained to handle peace keeping operations which was a concern raised in the report.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Edward Suluku said that the Amnesty International report deals with the previous activities of the former government and not under the current SLPP led regime.

The Minister said that Amnesty International should have verified certain issues with the SLP before releasing their report as there have been more improvement on the activities of the SLP.

The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Bio led government in ensuring that the rights of citizens are preserved and accorded by the SLP.

On the order for former state authorities to handover their passports, the SLP gave out a Press Release ordering all those named in the Governance Transition Team report to surrender their Passports and all traveling documents or else they will face the penalty.