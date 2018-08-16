Police Testifies In Cocaine Trial

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police, Patrick B. Dauda attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mano River Police Division, Jendema, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Santigie Bangura to testify in a cocaine matter involving two senior members of the Sierra Leone Police Force and a Nigerian national.

In his evidence, the first prosecution witness (ASP) Dauda said he recognized the first accused person, Isaac Chukwunonso who he arrested on the 17th July 2018 at the border crossing point between Sierra Leone and Liberia in possession of nine pellets suspected to be cocaine.

On that date, the witness said, he together with a team of patrol officers including Detective Police Constable (DPC) 13686 went on patrol with vehicle registration No. (SLP) 104 within the township of Jendema, Southern Sierra Leone.

Upon reaching the border, Isaac was intercepted and on cautioning and questioning the first accused, he confessed to having the alleged cocaine items from Guinean enroute to Liberia.

ASP Dauda added that he treated the cocaine items as exhibit and took the accused to Bo Police Station where he was interviewed by the Trans National Organised Crime Unit (TOCU).

The second prosecution witness, Detective Inspector Allieu Mansaray attached to the (TOCU) Hasting in Freetown, said he recognized all three accused persons and recalled on the 18th July 2018 when he received a case of transfer enquiring file from the Regional Commander South.

The first accused Isaac together with exhibit attached, includes one ECOWAS traveling certificate bearing the name and photo of Isaac Chukuwunonso, physical sum of fifty six thousand Francs, sixty three thousand and hundred Naira were handed over to him for further investigations.

On the 19th July 2018, Mr. Mansaray told the court that a presumptive forensic analysis was conducted in the presence of the first accused and arresting officer by Superintendent Ernestine.

The three accused persons including Isaac Chukwunonso, Detective Inspector Kandeh Zizer and Detective Sergeant 5707 Ibrahim Mansaray are answering to a two count charge of conspiracy to import prohibited drugs and importation of illegal drugs without lawful authority contrary to Law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused persons in July 2018 conspired together to import prohibited drugs of cocaine without lawful authority.

The accused persons, who have made their second appearance in court, have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

Gambian National Grabs Le150M Bail

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Freetown Magistrate Court No. 1 yesterday granted One Hundred and Fifty Million Leones bail to a Gambian national, Ebrima Jones Bojang for allegedly forging document and illegally entering the shores of Sierra Leone.

Two sureties should be passport owners, and the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Register.

The accused was arraigned on three (3) counts of uttering forged document and one count of entering into Sierra Leone while being a prohibited immigrant contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Police alleged that on the 15th July 2018, at the Freetown International Airport Lungi, he uttered false Gambian passport, UK Residence Permit and an International certificate of vaccination with the intent to deceive the profiling officer. Lawyer E.T Koroma and J.M Jamgo represented the accused person. The matter was adjourned to the 20th August 2018 for further hearing.