Police Testifies In Hotel Theft

By Jane B. Mansaray.

Police Inspector Williams I. attached to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) yesterday appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Court No.1 in Freetown to testify in an alleged forty seven thousand United States Dollars (US$47,000) theft matter involving an accused, Mohamed Hedjazi.

The prosecution witness was in court on a subpoena order made against him by the Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Deen.

In his evidence in court, the witness said he recognized the accused person and the complainant Mr. Young Choi, and recalled July 2018.

On the said date, the witness told the court that he together with two Detective Police officers went to the Metro Hotel at No.184 Wilkinson Road based on a report made by Mr. Young Choi, a guest at the above named hotel in Freetown.

At the scene of crime, the witness said that the accused displayed the (CCTV) camera for inspection but did not find any footages linking to the theft allegation in Mr. Young’s bedroom.

During the investigation, Mr. Williams said a warrant of arrest was issued for the private security, Augustine Allen who is now on the run, and formally assigned to Mr. Young by the accused person.

The complainant’s guest room window guard was found damaged and a pick axe was found at the back of the window.

It would be recalled that sometime in July 2018, one Mr. Young Choi, a Chinese national who is a naturalized American citizen reported a theft case at the Police for investigation.

During the investigation, a team of Detective moved to the above named Hotel at No.184 Wilkinson Road in Freetown, and took a photo shot of Mr. Young`s damaged guest room window and made entry of exhibits connected to the investigation.

The accused person, Mr. Hedjazi, a Lebanese national was later charged to court on a preliminary investigation of two counts of criminal offence ranging from conspiracy to burglary larceny contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused person on a date between the 28th and 29th July 2018, being the Managing Director at the above named hotel conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit burglary and larceny.

On the second count charge, the accused is alleged to have on the same date, and at the said hotel with intent to steal and broke and entered into the dwelling guest room of Young Choi, complainant in the matter and stole therein the above mentioned sum of money which is the equivalent of three hundred and seventy six Million Leones.

The matter was adjourned to 14th October, 2018.

Kekeh Rider Testifies In Court

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie

The first Prosecution Witness, Augustine Bangura, a rickshaw or (Kekeh) rider yesterday appeared before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Court No.1 to testify in a murder matter of one Albert Madison Bio, a student at the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

In his evidence before the court, the witness said he recognized the 2nd,3rd,4th and 5th accused persons, and recalled on divers dates between the 6th and 14th July 2018.

He said on his way to Leicester Village with passengers, he was stopped by the accused persons at Leicester roundabout, asking him to assist one of their colleagues who was seriously sick.

The witness assured the accused persons to come back after he had dropped the passengers. He came back and took the accused persons to the Satellite Macaulay Hospital in Freetown.

At the Macaulay Hospital, the witness added that the doctor refers the accused persons and the alleged patient to the Connaught hospital as the Satellite hospital lacks oxygen machine.

The accused persons together with the deceased went to the Connaught Hospital where it was detected by the doctor to have been beaten.

The doctor at Connaught Hospital asked for the biological parents of the deceased before administering any treatment.

On the request of the doctor, the accused persons escaped but one of them including the Kekeh rider were arrested and taken to the Central Police Station.

The alleged murderers of Albert Madison Bio, including Francis Mafinda, Dennis Holland, Lawrence Lahai Amara, Mukeh Foh, Abassie Sesay and Ricott Olatunde Williams are facing a preliminary investigation offence of conspiracy and murder contrary to Law.

According to the particulars of the offence, the accused persons on diverse dates between the 6th and 14th July, 2018 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit murder.

On the other count, the accused persons on the same date at No. 20 Sorie Town, Gloucester Village, in Freetown allegedly murdered Albert Madison Bio.

During investigation by the Sierra Leone Police, it was confirmed that the accused persons were students at the above named university and at the same time members of a social club called Clymax.

The matter was adjourned to the 14th October, 2018 for further hearing.