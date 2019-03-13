Police Testifies In Keystone Bank Theft

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Detective Police Constable (DPC) 9951 Dauda Kaikai attached to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department, (CID) has in a preliminary investigation, exposed an alleged female fraudster employed by the above bank in Freetown.

Giving evidence before the Presiding Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Court No.1, the third prosecution witness DPC 9951 Kaikai told the court that he recognizes the accused person, Annie Maude Dumbuya and recalls 11th January 2019, when he was on duty at CID Headquarter and a matter of conspiracy to defraud was assigned to him for investigation.

During the investigation, DPC Kaikai stated that he obtained statement from one of the complainants, Mr. Abdul Kamaru Salawu, a Nigerian national who submitted relevant documents relating to the report made to the police for investigation.

According to the witness, he, together with Detective Sergeant 10400 Turay K, interviewed the accused person whose premises was searched based on an endorsed police warrant.

During the course of the search, the witness said certain relevant documents of police interest were discovered, seized and brought to the station for further investigation.

On the 25th January 2019, the suspect was charged with forty five counts, ranging from larceny by a public servant, and forgery to obtaining money on forged document contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that, the accused person, being a servant employed by the said bank, defrauded and obtained monies belonging to bank customers by means of forged documents.

Twenty eight-year-old Annie Maude Dumbuya was also alleged to have used Key Stone savings withdrawal slips with various serial numbers and different dates, to defraud customers with payable cash in the sum of over Fifty Million Leones.

Another witness, Fatmata Kabba, a Cooperate Sales Officer at SIERRATEL also testified in the matter.

The accused person`s bail continues and the matter was adjourned to 19th January 2019.