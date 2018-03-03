Police To Enforce Vehicular Ban

By Josephine K. Tarawaelie.



The Sierra Leone Police has agreed with some registered political parties and stakeholders to restrict the movement of too many vehicles on the 7th March 2018, the day for slated for polling from 6:00 am to 7:00pm.

According to a statement signed by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Richard Moigbe, no vehicle unaccredited by NEC will be allowed to ply on polling day.

According to him, this is done in the interest of public order and public safety pursuant to Section 18(3) of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, and Section 32 of the Police Act of 1964. “The said restriction will be focused on the sixteen (16) District Headquarter Towns including the Western Area Urban and the Western Area Rural…No inter-District movement of accredited vehicles of Political Parties will be allowed”, the IG noted.

He further explained that the vehicle restriction does not cover the rural areas, or areas outside the District Headquarter Towns, noting also that this restriction is not in any way inhibiting the free movement of voters, and other persons going about their normal lawful business, as long as they do not loiter within 300 meters of a polling centre.

The Police boss added that the Sierra Leone Road Transport Corporation (SLRTC) Buses will be plying designated routes at no cost to members of the public.

Dr. Moigbe maintained that commuters are, however, required to produce Voter Identity Cards before boarding. “Members of the public who do not wish to use the gratis SLRTC Busses are required to pay the normal transport fare for use of the additional designated commercial buses provided”, he said.