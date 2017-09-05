Police Warn Fake Flood Victims

By Alhaji Saidu Kamara.



The Director of Police Operations, AIG Al-Sheikh Kamara has issued a stern warning to people who not affected by the 14th August 2017 mudslide and flood disaster not register as victims, nothing that if anyone is caught, they would be prosecuted in court.

AIG Al-Sheikh Kamara gave this warning last Saturday at the Dwarzak Community Center in the presence of a high profile delegation led by officials of the ONS, senior government functionaries from MDAs and development partners.

The team which was divided into three groups also visited other epicenters at Culvert by Race Course, Old School, Regent, Kamayama, Juba and Kaningo by Lumley.

AIG Kamara said they have discovered in some epicenters that the number of registered victims has exceeded over one thousand. He said this is a serious concern to government and donor partners.

The Police Operations boss called on the survivors to help the Police to weed out those who are not affected by the mudslide and flood disasters, so that the genuine ones will benefit from the distribution of food and non food items.

The Director of Logistics in the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier Gen. Tamba Allieu said people should be honest with themselves, nothing that if you are not affected don’t venture to register because if are caught the law will come down heavily on you.

Earlier, the Director of Disaster at ONS, MR. John Rogers said during disaster management they are concerned about children, women, pregnant women and disabled persons.

He said government is verifying registration lists of the victims. He said they are going to ensure that those affected by the disasters are properly taken care of.

One of the affected persons, Alimatu Fortune of Dwarzark whose house was completely destroyed by the flash flooding thanked the government and other development partners for their support but urged them to provide proper shelter where they whould reside.