Political Commentor Bags State House Job

One of the regular political and social Commentor of the SLBC Press Review Panel, Hon. Bamie Cheedy is currently working at State House as President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma new presidential Adviser on political and social issues.

Hon. Bamie Cheedy succeed Alhaji Sheka Kamara aka Shekito was allegedly involved in the 2017 Hajj Scam. Hon. Bamie Cheedy is a grass root politician and a former parliamentarian under the PDP and later SLPP.

He has been a political Commentor in the media analyzing political issues in the country.

Political observers viewed his appointment as compensate for not advising President Koroma during his presidency.