Political Intimidation & Harassment… Musa Tarawally Arrested

The former Minister of Lands, Country Planning and the Environment, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally who doubles as the Presidential candidate for the CDC (Citizens Democratic Coalition) Party was yesterday arrested and questioned by personnel of the CID (Criminal Investigations Department) on Slatter Terrance in Freetown.

CID personnel confirmed yesterday that, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally was being interrogated over an allegation of forgery.

It is reported that, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally did sign some forged documents in respect of a parcel of land along the Lumley Beach Road at Aberdeen allegedly belonging to one Henry Tamba Bongay.

Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally’s Lawyer, Mohamed Pa Momoh Fofana told the Global Times that, his client was being investigated for an act he performed whilst serving as a Cabinet Minister in the current administration.



Pa Momoh Fofana said that the allegation of conspiracy to forge a document against his client was a mere ruse.

Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally was in a very confident mood when he was spotted at the CID Headquarters in Freetown last evening.

Many people believe that, Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally was being intimated and harassed by some senior operatives within the ruling APC Party.

He recently declared his intention to lead a major political party coalition comprising of RUFP, PLP, CDF, PDP (Sorbeh) and CDC as its Presidential candidate.

CID personnel told the Global Times yesterday that, they were acting on orders from above to interrogate the former Lands Minister.