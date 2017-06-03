SLPP PRESS STATEMENT

POLITICAL INTIMIDATION: THE ARREST OF THE LEADER OF ALLIANCE DEMOCRATIC PARTY (ADP)

Freetown, June 2, 2017:

The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) has been informed of the arrest of the Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray on allegation of illegal possession of stun gun. The SLPP is also informed that the said stun gun was found with Mr. Mansaray during the bye-election in Ward 025, Segbwema, Kailahun District on May 27, 2017.

The SLPP is most concern that the APC has again resumed its crude practice of attacks and threats to opposition party members as we approach the 2018 elections. In particular, Mr. Mansaray and other ADP members have been attacked by the APC even in the presence of the Sierra Leone Police.

Recently, Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and members of the ADP were attacked in Lunsar during the bye-election in Constituency 50 and in Makeni during the Local Council bye-election in Ward 089. The APC government has now instructed the arrest of Mr. Mansaray for allegations of possessing weapon.

The fact that the arrest was not effected during the bye-election when the stun gun was found but nearly a week after the election indicates that it was politically motivated. The SLPP shares the position of Mr. Mansaray that the stun gun is less lethal and used in self defence, particularly so when there have been several attempts to harm him.

The SLPP strongly condemns this act of political intimidation which is becoming a pattern for the APC. It is definitely an attempt by the APC to cow Mr. Mansaray into submission. The party calls on the Government to unconditionally release the ADP Leader, Mr. Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray who was defending himself against attacks by Mr. Robin Falley and his APC hoodlums. Also, the party demands that the ADP and all other political parties are provided free space to play their role in advancing our democracy.

The SLPP further wishes to inform the public that such attacks and allegations of possessing firearms by opposition party members as well as poor public policies such as the toll road on Wellington-Masiaka Road are all parts of the APC ploy to provoke public anger and possible public demonstration which they intend to use as an alibi for the extension of the life of the President.

Once again, the Party would like to reiterate its position that it will not accept any reason for conducting elections beyond March 7, 2018 and advise the President and the APC to respect the democratic timetable.

Additionally, the SLPP calls on its membership to stand by the ADP Leader, Mr. Kamarainba Mansaray as he faces brutality from the APC. In particular, the SLPP encourages its lawyers to support the legal team of Mr. Mansaray in defending his rights for freedom.

Finally, the Party calls on the Civil Society Organisations and development partners who are moral guarantors of our democracy to join the SLPP in its call for unconditional release of the ADP Leader and advise the government against attacks and trumped up charges against opposition leaders and party members.

Signed:

Ambassador Ali Badara Kamara

National Secretary-General