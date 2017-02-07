Politics of Reconciliation… Hon. Musa Tarawally Takes The Lead

After President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah returned from exile in Conakry March 1998, the SLPP government embarked on a mass trial of a lot of people who, either supported or collaborated with the AFRC military junta of Maj. (Rtd.) Johny Paul Koroma.
One of the prominent Southerner Politicians that got embroiled in the AFRC military junta is the current Vice President of Sierra Leone, Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh.
When the AFRC overthrew the civilian administration of President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah in May 1997, Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh was appointed by the military junta as Executive Chairman of SIERRATEL (Sierra Leone Telecommunications Company)
As Attorney General and Minister of Justice, it was the constitutional duty of Solomon Berewa to personally lead all prosecutions pursued against so-called junta collaborators.
Mr. Berewa was the man who successfully prosecuted Mr. Victor Bockarie Foh for treason. Mr. Victor Foh was later to be amnestied by the Tejan Kabbah administration under the Lome Peace Accord of 1999.
Mr. Berewa was later to become Vice President of Sierra Leone and Presidential candidate of the SLPP in 2007. He lost to the main opposition candidate, Ernest Bai Koroma.
In March 2015, Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh was appointed Vice President of Sierra Leone after the incumbent Vice President, Chief Alhaji Samuel Sam Sumana was controversially removed from office by the President.
Reconciliation
As Vice President, Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh never attempted to persecute the man who openly prosecuted him in court for treason. All he has been doing is to bring everybody together, in the name of peace and reconciliation.
Koroma Style
Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh may have quickly borrowed a leaf from President Koroma’s attempt to reconcile with all those who in one way or another crossed his path.
President Koroma treated his predecessor, President Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Tejan Kabbah with respect and dignity. He has been doing the same thing to both former Vice Presidents Dr. Albert Joe Demby and Solomon Berewa (both of them Southerners). All their entitlements are given to them by the State without any noise or sonkoh sonkoh.
When Solomon Berewa fell ill, President Koroma ensured that, the State provided enough funds to look after him outside the country.
In Bo, recently, Mr. Berewa told President Koroma that, Musa Tarawally is a very savvy and talented Politician. Musa Tarawally was a close confidante of Solomon Berewa but left him in 2007, to support his main rival for the Presidency, Ernest Bai Koroma.
Eventhough he dramatically sacked one of his trusted political allies in the Southern Region (Hon. Alhaji Musa Tarawally), President Koroma never stopped supporting him (Hon. Musa Tarawally).
When Musa Tarawally opened his fantastic shopping mall in Freetown last year, President Koroma did not only visit the mall, he enrolled as a VIP customer.
Many people continue to praise President Koroma for his compassion and open-handedness towards some South/Eastern Politicians. This shows that, the politics of vindictiveness has to space in Sierra Leone.
Let us all come together and move this country forward, by learning to forgive each other in the interest of national reconciliation.
Musa Tarawally has taken the lead in bringing some opposition and ruling party officials together, in the name of national reconciliation.
Long Live Sierra Leone!
