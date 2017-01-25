PPRC, NEC Endorse Dr. Prince Harding

The suspended National Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Chief Bai Shebora Somano Kapen has been dealt a major political blow after the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) endorsed the candidate nominated by Acting Chairman and Leader of the party, Dr. Prince Alex Harding and the National Secretary General, Ambassador Alie Badara Kamara.

Although he was suspended at the December 17 NEC meeting, Chief Kapen has always claimed to be the legitimate Chairman of the opposition party. With the recognition of Dr. Prince Harding led executive, Chief Kapen’s political career may well have now ended in disgrace.