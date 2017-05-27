PPRC Probes APC/China Relationship

Pursuant to Section 19 (1) of the Political Parties Act of 2002, The Political Parties Registration Commission ( PPRC ) on Thursday 25th May, 2017 met with the Leadership of the All Peoples Congress ( APC ) to ascertain the source of funding of the party’s seven storey building in Freetown.

Presenting the documents to the Commission, the National Secretary General of the APC, Amb. Osman Foday Yansanneh says the seven storey building is soly funded by the membership of the APC.

Amb. Yansaneh further informed the Commission that the contract for the construction is awarded to a Sierra Leonean/ Chinese Company with a signed Contract with the APC.

In conclusion, Amb. Yansaneh presented the signed contract to the Commission saying “the APC will never violate the laws of Sierra Leone”. The signed contract has been presented to the Commission.

State House News Release

President Koroma Turns Sod For New APC Regional HQ

The Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today Tuesday, 16th May 2017, turned the sod for the construction of a seven storey APC Western Area regional headquarters building during a groundbreaking ceremony at Poultney Street in Freetown.

In his brief remarks, the Chairman and Leader of the APC encouraged all comrades to continue to contribute towards the development of the asset base of the party to make it stronger. He said in as much as the APC is engaged in building the country it must also make itself stronger. He also challenged other political parties to come out with their evidence of development work, saying that his record is not empty political talk.

APC, President Koroma said, did not sell but built offices in many of Sierra Leone’s diplomatic missions (Ghana, The Gambia, Ethiopia, Liberia etc.).

The President further pointed out that the party established closed relations with China and has never limited China’s help to Sierra Leone to APC alone.