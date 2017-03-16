PPRC Publishes New Rules For Flagbearer Candidates

The Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) yesterday published the Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

The Rules and Regulations which was unanimously adopted at the February 10, 2017 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Freetown was subsequently forwarded to the PPRC for publication.

The Rules and Regulations generally covers the eligibility criteria of candidates including proof of their membership of the SLPP, a resume of the candidates, and the payment of candidature fees which as reported earlier has been set at One Hundred and twenty Million Leones (Le120,000,000).

In an effort to discourage hate and acrimonious exchanges during campaigns radio, TV or town hall debates between or among candidates are not allowed, except where the party secretariat deems necessary.

“Violence or threat of violence or similar actions that put the Party in disrepute are strictly prohibited”, states the Rules and Regulations, adding that internal party remedies must be exhausted before any court action is sought.

A candidate in breach of the rules faces a penalty from fine to disqualification.

As already agreed at the PPRC, the Rules and Regulations if not challenged is set to come in to force within two weeks after publication.