PRA Chairman Talks Tough

By Lansana Fofanah.

The newly appointed Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA), Mr. Brima M. Baluwa Koroma on 10th October, met with Chief Executive Officers of oil companies in Sierra Leone at the PRA Board Room at the British Council in Freetown.

Giving an in-depth background and explaining the mandate of the Agency, Mr. Koroma said that the PRA was established through an Act of Parliament to license and regulate the importation, refining, storage, transportation and distribution of petroleum products in a bid to ensure adherence to prices, and effective administration and enforcement of the enactment to downstream petroleum activities.

“In my first address to my team I promised to engage you and will soon be visiting your filling stations nationwide to monitor your service and product delivery. I want to ensure that Sierra Leoneans get value for money for any liter purchased at the pump. I have had business dealings with some of you before. As you may know I am an open minded person. I like telling the truth so that the value of the organization is protected. I am coming with a fine combination as an Oil & Gas Executive and a seasoned and respected banking executive. So I will demand that our relationship places high value on professionalism, compliance and transparency,” Chairman Koroma said.

Highlighting his priorities, the Chairman said that Compliance to laid down principles will be greatly monitored and enforced, fairness in the industry for all players so as to make the petroleum industry a compelling place to invest and health, safety & environmental risk are well managed.

He said that the PRA under his dispensation as Chairman will achieve the confidence and responsibility expected of them by the government and people of Sierra Leone and to ensure that government revenue is collected for the benefit of all.

The Chairman sternly warned companies that owe government to immediately comply as it is not going to be business as usual. He called on Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to consider the situation of the large number of resellers they trade with across the country that operate in hazardous and unsafe environment which are against their risk policies. “I have seen filling stations constructed under dwelling houses… I have also seen bulk tankers used for storage facility and this hazardous practice is unacceptable and must stop immediately’, he warned.

Making his remarks, the General Manager of the National Petroleum (NP) Mr. Kobi Walker expressed his gratitude for the government to appoint someone with a wealth of experience in the oil industry as that will see much improvement in the plight of the sector. He echoed his company’s commitment towards the activities of the PRA.

Representing Total Sierra Leone, the Operations Manager, Winston Faulkner expressed his company’s commitment in upholding the long term relationship they have with the PRA and called on the Executive Chairman to translate the fairness in his address to that of reality to every company.

Leon Oil Sierra Leone CEO, Mr. Ibrahim Cole said that they banked on the experience of the one-time OMC member to use his expertise in creating a level playing for all.

Petro Jetty Limited’s Managing Director, Ms. Zenobia Bruno-Gaston called on the Chairman to have an open door policy for OMCs in order to improve the working relationship between them which will improve investor confidence.