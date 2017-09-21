PRELIMINARY STATEMENT BY THE PPRC ON THE SLPP 2017 NATIONAL DELEGATE CONFERENCE IN KENEMA DISTRICT

15TH – 17TH SEPTEMBER, 2017.



INTRODUCTION

Pursuant to its Constitutional and Statutory Mandates, the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) on Thursday 14th September 2017 deployed nine (9) personnel including a Commissioner to monitor the conduct of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) National delegate Conference on the 15th – 17th September, 2017 in the Kenema District. The Conference commenced on 15th September 2017 with statements from party officials, PPRC and the All People’s Congress (APC) Party. The Commission notes the absence of the former Chairman and Leader of the SLPP, Chief Somano Kapen III.

OBSERVATIONS

Conduct of Independent Elections Monitoring Observation Committee (IEMOC)

The Commission is satisfied with the management of the elections by IEMOC. This largely contributed to the good conduct of party operatives throughout the process. The Commission therefore congratulates IEMOC for their professional management of the elections.

Conduct of Delegates

The Commission is satisfied with the conduct of the delegates throughout the entire process, even when they supported different candidates. The Commission therefore congratulates the Six Hundred and Forty Seven (647) delegates for their peaceful conduct throughout the entire process.

The Voting Process

The Commission notes that the voting was done through secret ballot system. Before the start of the voting, candidates contesting for the thirty-one (31) vacant positions were asked to present their nominators and seconders for the positions they intend to run for. They were then asked to affix their photographs on their boxes and padlock them with locks provided by the candidates. The voting process started with the calling of names of every delegate in accordance with their respective positions in the party. This was followed by verification of voters by IEMOC and Ballot papers issued to the delegates. This the Commission believed contributed to the peaceful conduct and acceptance of the results.

Counting Process

The Commission notes that the counting was done publicly in the presence of the contestants, the PPRC, the National Election Watch (NEW) and the Media.

The Security Forces

The Commission notes with satisfaction that the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) provided the enabling environment for the SLPP to conduct their affairs in a peaceful manner throughout the entire process. The Commission also observed the presence of personnel from the Office of National Security (ONS) throughout the process.

Observers

The Commission observed the presence of the National Elections Watch (NEW) and party observers. This large turnout and monitoring contributed to the credible nature of the election. In general, it was observed that voting and the counting process were done orderly and calmly.

The Media

The Commission also observed a large turnout of the media houses within and outside the precinct of the Holy Trinity Hall, in Kenema District. The entire process was aired live on both radio and TV (AYV) by some media houses. The large turnout and live reporting contributed to the credible nature of the entire process.

Conformity to Democratic Processes

The Commission observed the genuine efforts of IEMOC to constantly remind candidates about their responsibilities to adhere to the democratic election processes. Among which, candidates adhered to stop campaigning in the hall, few moments to the elections. It is worthy to note that the visible campaigning in the hall did not in any way adversely affect the general outcome of the process.

General appeal to the General Membership

The Commission wishes to commend the membership of the SLPP for their orderly behaviour throughout the process. However, the Commission calls on the membership of the party to maintain the peace and refrain from any act of provocation and intimidation after the conference. The Commission believes this will restore sanity within the party. The Commission will continue to monitor the situation.

