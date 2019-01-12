President Bio Appoints New Electoral Commissioner

President Julius Maada Bio has appointed a new Electoral Commissioner for the Southern Region in accordance with Section 32)(3) of the 1991 Constitution (Act No. 6 of 1991). The new appointee is Edmond Sylvester Alpha. The appointment is subject to Parliamentary approval, according to State House sources.

Mr. Edmond Alpha succeeds Miss Esther Bockarie who presided over the last elections in the Southern Region.

Three other Commissioners are expected to be replaced next week, according to State House sources.

See letter below…

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDNET

STATE HOUSE

STATE AVENUE

TOWER HILL

FREETOWN

9th January 2019

Ref:

Mr. Edmond Sylvester Alpha

Freetown

Dear Mr. Alpha,

APPOINTMENT AS ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER-(SOUTH REGION)

I have the honour to inform you that in accordance with Section 34 (3) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone 1991 (Act, No.6 of 1991), it has pleased His Excellency the President, Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio to appoint you as Electoral Commissioner (South Region) subject to the approval of Parliament.

You are kindly advised to contact the Clerk of Parliament who will arrange a meeting with the Committee of Appointment and the Public Service of Parliament to consider your appointment.

Following approval by Parliament, further details, including the terms and conditions of your appointment will be communicated to you.

Yours Sincerely,

JULIUS F. SANDY (PhD)

SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT

Copy:

Secretary to the Vice President

Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Civil Service

The Leader of Government Business, House of Parliament

The Director General, Human Resource Management Office

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Chief Minister

The Clerk of Parliament

The Chief Electoral Commission, National Electoral Commission