President Bio Arrives In New York

President Julius Maada Bio arrived in New York, the United States of America yesterday around 1pm local time ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. President Bio and entourage were received at the John F Kennedy Airport by the country’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Francis Kaikai, the Mission staff and hundreds of Sierra Leoneans resident in New York and nearby states. Accompanied by the American Secret Service officers, the President was driven to the Five Star Marriott East Side Hotel on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. He is expected to address the UN General Assembly on the 27th September and will later the same day meet in a town hall engagement with Sierra Leoneans in New York. President Bio will depart New York for the US capital, Washington DC for similar engagement with his compatriots. Global Times sources also intimated that the President will privately visit his former running mate, Dr. Kadi Sesay in California, where she is recuperating from her illness.