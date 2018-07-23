President Bio Assures SLPP Supporters

Addressing party supporters at the SLPP Headquarters on Friday 20th July, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio said that his administration inherited a broken economy that needs to be fixed.

He was very forthright when he admitted that things are really difficult in the country. He however assured them that he would work very hard to improve the situation.

The President said that it was very difficult for his government to continue to subsidize the pump price of petroleum products because of the poor state of the economy. He called on Sierra Leoneans to sacrifice now and benefit later.

President Bio assured them that his flagship project of Free Education will kick off in September this year. He noted that education should not be a privilege but a right for every Sierra Leonean citizen.

He promised to tackle corruption and assured that nobody will be protected in the fight against corruption no matter their status in society.

President Bio assured that the pending Commission of Inquiry was not a witch hunt but an attempt to curb rampant corruption in the country and strengthen the culture or accountability. The President noted that his administration will be accountable to the people and transparent in all their dealings.

President Bio called for patience as the country is undergoing a positive transformation for the good of all.

The Head of State called on party supporters to continue to believe in his leadership and assured that he would never let them down. He said as President of Sierra Leone he wants the international community to have faith in the way he governs the country. He promised to be the President for all Sierra Leoneans no matter which party they supported in the last general elections.

President Bio promised to be visiting the party headquarters twice every month. He said he was doing so because he wanted to remain in touch with every member of the party. His visit to the party office has been widely acclaimed by party supporters across the country.