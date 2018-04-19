President Bio Attracts World Leaders In London

By: State House Media and Communications Unit.

The newest democratically elected President and one of the youngest Heads of State, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has attracted world leaders at the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London during a cocktail reception for Heads of State at the Sky Garden hosted by the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rt Hon Theresa May MP on the eve of the official opening of the Commonwealth Summit.

With his usual modesty and charm, President Bio was warmly welcomed by many of his colleague Heads of State who admire his youthful disposition. Already, with news of his recent actions on discipline, economic prudence and curbing Government wastage, President Bio was commended by many of his colleague Heads of State and he was assured of goodwill and support.

Since his arrival at the Commonwealth Summit, His Excellency has also used the opportunity to assure many of his colleague Heads of State that his new Government will improve on the bilateral relationships. Many observers at the Commonwealth Summit have also praised the people of Sierra Leone for the election of President Bio which they described as “very refreshing for Sierra Leone’s international reputation”.

Amongst the Heads of State at the cocktail reception, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio had informal discussions with His Excellency President Paul Kagame of Rwanda; His Excellency President Buhari of Nigeria; His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa; His Excellency President Adama Barrow of The Gambia among others. During the cocktail reception the First Lady, Mrs Fatima Bio also used the opportunity to have informal discussions with other First Ladies.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio was also accompanied by Prof. David J. Francis, Chairman Governance Transition Team and the accredited Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the Commonwealth Summit in London.

©State House Media and Communications Unit