President Bio Commissions Bo- Mattru Road Project

President Julius Maada Bio on Friday launched the Bo- Mattru Jong Road Project to mark the beginning of Road Infrastructural Development under his New Direction Government.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister, Professor David J. Francis, Minister of Works and Public Assets, Raymond De Souza George, Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Honourable Sidi Tunis and other dignitaries of government.

Pledging his Government’s commitment to infrastructure during the commissioning ceremony, President Bio said that infrastructural development is vital in the development of every nation as it would help reduce poverty by increasing the flow of commercial activities in the country that will benefit both government and the people. President Bio assured that his administration place infrastructural project as a top most priority and welcomed the idea that the contractor; First Tricon Limited is owned by Africans.

The President therefore craved the indulgence of other business groups to invest in Sierra Leone as there are lots of opportunities waiting to be unlocked.

President Bio expressed his gratitude over the project as this will see the construction of a modern road leading to his hometown which has been his long dream for many years.

The President Commended First Tricon Company, for providing training for many Sierra Leoneans who have now been trained to operate sophisticated machines that would help them earn their living.

He assured of his government`s support and commitment to the contractor in order to finish the work within the time frame. He however, issued a stern warning against any move that would hinder the success of the project.