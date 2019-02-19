President Bio Envisions New Sierra Leone

President Julius Maada Bio has envisaged a new Sierra Leone where those with talents and those who work hard will realize the benefit of their full potential as they contribute meaningfully to make our country great again.

Addressing thousands of graduands at the Convocation ceremony of the University of Sierra Leone at the National Stadium on Saturday, President Bio noted that although Sierra Leone may nolonger be the Athens of West Africa, he was convinced the country will soon become theCentre of Excellence, a hub of innovation and driver of bold entrepreneurship.

“That is the new Sierra Leone that each of us must be committed to building”, President Bio said.

The President challenged the graduands to be in charge of the change that everyone isyarning to see in the country and urged them to give their talents in the development of our mother land.

He called on the authorities to take practical steps to improve on standards and to make the University of Sierra Leone much more relevant to the development needs of the country. He said tailoring the courses to the needs of employerswould make Sierra Leonean students fit for purpose in the world of employment.

“There must be direct correlation between the university curriculum and the development needs of the country. Those who graduate from our universities form the critical mass of solvers of the development challenges of this country. The University must therefore ensure it is producing quality graduates who will promote Sierra Leone’s development in all the key areas of agriculture, medicine, engineering, entrepreneurship and other key development sectors”, President Bio emphasized.

The President also called on the development partners to invest in tertiary education to help break the poverty chain in the country.