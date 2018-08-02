President Bio Impersonated

By Jane B. Mansaray.



Four alleged impersonators of the President of the Republic of Sierra Leones, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio have been arrested and charged to court for fraudulently acting in the form of President Bio and other senior personalities in society to dupe innocent people.

The four accused persons including Mohamed Osman Sesay of No.78 Wilkinson Road and a businessman, Alhaji Issa Mansaray of No.1 Oloshoroh Road Murray Town and a civil servant, Lamin Sorie Sesay of No.5 Sea View off Collegiate Road and Umaru Sesay of No.40 Alusine Street Calaba Town all in Freetown yesterday made their first appearance before Magistrate Santigie Bangura of Siaka Stevens Street Magistrate Court No.1 in Freetown, on a preliminary investigation of two counts charge of conspiracy to defraud and impersonating contrary to law.

The particulars of offence state that the accused persons on the 12th July 2018 in Freetown conspired together with other persons unknown with intent to defraud David Chambers in the form of acting as President Bio.

On the counts of personating, the first and third accused persons Mohamed Osman Sesay and Lamin Sorie Sesay on the same date in Freetown with intent to defraud Reverend Chambers by falsely pretending through telephone communication with sim numbers 088030296, 079889577 and 078027077 to be the President of Sierra Leone and Personal Assistant to the President, Abdulai Sesay under that assumed character were found in full operation with the said contact numbers without lawful authority.

Another related separate file charge against the same accused persons was also brought in as they were alleged to have on a date between the 25th and 26th July 2018 conspired with other persons unknown with intent to defraud Martin Edmond Michael, Executive Director of Mercury International in the form of acting as President Bio and his (PA) Abdulai Sesay.

The four accused persons did not take any plea in the matter, and were represented by legal counsel Lawyer J.M. Jengo on both files and prosecuted by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Eric Deen and (ASP) I.S. Mansaray.

Lawyer Jengo applied for bail pursuant to Section 79 of the Criminal Procedure Act of 1965.

The bail application was objected to by the police prosecutor on the grounds of the serious nature of the matter before the Court.

Bail was refused and all the accused persons have been remanded at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown.

The matter was adjourned to the 8th August 2018 for hearing.