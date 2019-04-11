President Bio Installs New Paramount Chiefs

By Lansana Fofana.



Paramount Chief Sadiq Mohamed Kapuwa the 4th of Nongowa Chiefdom in Kenema and Paramount Chief Patrick Kanneh-Kabba of Nomo Chiefdom were yesterday installed by President Julius Maada Bio as newly elected Paramount Chiefs in the two chiefdoms.

PC Kapuwa won the February 12, 2019 Paramount Chief Elections in Nongowa Chiefdom while PC Kabba also was voted in during the March 15 election in Nomo Chiefdom.

Addressing the Paramount Chiefs after their installation, President Bio expressed his happiness for presiding over the first installation of Paramount Chiefs as President and he himself being the son of a Paramount Chief saw the occasion as a moment of recognition of the two PCs by the Government.

President Bio reminded them that pretty soon, celebrations and happy moments will fade away in their different chiefdoms and they will be left with the daunting task of meeting the high expectations of their people, settling disputes and providing leadership qualities which he believes they are capable of delivering. He said that Government heavily depends on PCs for effective service delivery in their chiefdoms and they should judiciously use their project oriented skills to impact not only their chiefdoms, but throughout the country.

President Bio said that his administration is trying to re-connect with Paramount Chiefs and to rebrand the image of Paramount Chieftaincy which were rubbed in the dirt by the previous All Peoples Congress as the involvement of paramount Chiefs in politics, took away their respect and command they were having in the chiefdoms. He called on PC Kapuwa and PC Kabba to work with other Paramount Chiefs in the country to bring up recommendations to Government that will make them regain their lost glories and respect once again.

The Chairman, National Council of Paramount Chiefs Sheku Tejan Fasuluku said that he felt honored to see the decision of the electorates been endorsed by President Bio and called on the newly installed PCs to work with their section chiefs, chiefdom speakers and every authorities for a better development in their chiefdoms.

The Minister of Local Government Anthony Brewa, described the elections as the most free, fair and credible elections held as there was no petition so far.

The Secretary to the President Dr. Julius Sandy apologized on behalf of the President for not holding the ceremony in Kenema which would have been an opportunity for supporters of the two Paramount Chiefs to grace the occasion in a grand style. He described the two PCs as people with vast knowledge in the civil service sector and that their election by the people was a step in the right direction.