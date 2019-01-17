“President Bio Is On The Right Track” -Victor Foh Says

Sierra Leone’s former Vice President, Ambassador Victor Bockarie Foh told the BBC African Service yesterday that President Julius Maada Bio is on the right track when he decided to set up three Commissions of Inquiry for the purpose of accountability. “The Commissions of Inquiry must go on…For the sake of accountability I think the Commissions of Inquiry must go on” Ambassador Victor Foh emphasized. He accused former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma of promoting mono-ethnic politics when he was Head of State from 2007 to 2018.

VP Foh said that he stands for transparency and accountability that is why he is 100% supportive of the Commissions of Inquiry. He described former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma of being a dictator.

Police yesterday obtained statement from former President Koroma in his capacity as Chairman/Leader of the main opposition APC Party which issued a press release claiming that they would not cooperate with the Commissions of Inquiry.