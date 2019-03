By Jane B. Mansaray.

President Julius Maada Bio yesterday launched the National Medium Term Development Plan of 2019 to 2023 on the theme “Education for Development”.

Delivering his keynote address at the Bintumani Conference Centre in Freetown, President Bio congratulated the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Madam Nabilla Tunis and partners for preparing and mapping out the vision of the national plan.

This, according to President Bio, is the first ever since the civil war ended in Sierra Leone. Today, this new government under the New Direction leadership has provided one hundred percent financing required for such plan.

He said the document is a guide to the successes and achievements of government programs towards national development and the plan is completely owned by the people and citizens of Sierra Leone.

If domesticated according to President Bio, it will show the reality in fulfilling citizens and government obligations in getting the development plan right for all, as Sierra Leoneans have been impatiently waiting for the launching and implementation of the twenty-year long term plan.

President Bio called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and development partners to set a target in achieving the medium term plan. To show government commitment to the plan, President Bio assured that the next budget will be fully in line with the plan.

In presenting plan, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development assured that the medium term plan will transform Sierra Leone from its present state to future reality in all sectors so as to ensure no one is left behind. Currently, the government of Sierra Leone will be financing this project and as of now, the Minister noted that there is a gap of US$ 1.55Billion to be achieved.

The plan is working on four goals and eight cluster priorities in improving on the human capital development and diversifying the economy.

Mrs. Tunis assured that her Ministry will monitor and follow monies for the implementation of the plan through the Ministry`s monitoring and evaluation office, as finance is key in the implementation of the plan

The launching which was chaired by Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh was graced by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Jacob Jusu Saffa, Parliamentarians of the said Ministry, other senior government officials, development partners, Her Worship, the Mayor and representatives of MDAs.