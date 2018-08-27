President Bio Leaves For China Tomorrow

President Julius Maada Bio is expected to leave the shores of Sierra Leone tomorrow for the People’s Republic of China.

The President’s State Visit to China on 30th August, 2018 will coincide with this year’s FOCAC (Forum for China/Africa Cooperation) summit to be held in Beijing, China on 1ST September, 2018.

According to Sierra Leone’s dynamic and charismatic Foreign Minister, Dr. Alie Kabba, President Bio’s State Visit to China will help strengthen and deepen the already cordial bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Dr. Kabba told the Global Times that President Bio intends to engage high ranking officials of the Chinese government during his State Visit to China. He described the visit as an opportunity for the two leaders to get to know each other and build a lasting relationship.

Sierra Leone’s newly appointed Ambassador to China, Chief Ernest Ndomahina (Jr) left Freetown yesterday to officially assume his new role in Beijing.

President Bio will be accompanied to China by his adoring wife, Mrs. Fatima Bio and a retinue of senior Cabinet Ministers and government officials including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Alie Kabba and Agriculture, Joseph Ndanema.

Upon his return from China, President Bio will travel to New York, a week later, to attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly meeting and he is expected to chair and address several fringe meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to a senior Presidential Aide at State House.