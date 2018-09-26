President Bio Meet Bill Gates

More than twenty world leaders, heads of multilateral donor organizations and billionaire businessmen are due to meet with President Julius Maada Bio in New York during the United Nations General Assembly meeting there.

President Bio who arrived in New York Monday, September 24th ahead of the UNGA is billed to meet with more than ten Presidents and Heads of Government on their requests in a matter of four days whilst in the American city.

An official schedule seen by Global Times indicates that President Bio will meet with the UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, the Presidents of Algeria, Turkey, Estonia, Kosovo, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines, among others.

Also meeting with President Bio are; Mrs. Harriett Baldwin, the Minister of State for Africa at the Foreign and Commonwealth office, the Acting CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Brock Bierman, foremost American Billionaire, Bill Gates and Philanthropist, George Soros.

As well as meeting with the UN Secretary General, H. E Mr. Antonio Guterres and the UNDP Administrator, President Bio will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of Canada. The two men are expected to feature in a debate later in the week.

In another development President Julius Maada Bio will be speaking at the Goalkeepers event and will share platform with Bill Gates Co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Chief Innovation Officer David Moinina Sengeh is moderating