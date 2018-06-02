President Bio Participates In National Cleaning Exercise

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has on Saturday 2nd June, participated in the National Cleaning Exercise which he instituted in April as part of Executive Directives from the office of the President.

On the maiden National Cleaning Exercise last month the President was out of country on international trip but with the second National Cleaning Exercise, the President was very determined to lead by example and thanked Sierra Leoneans across the country who have supported the National Cleaning Exercise.

The first stop of the President was at the Lumley market where he spoke to traders and many enthusiastic young people who had come out to clean. President Bio thanked them for participating in the National Cleaning Exercise, adding that, the willingness of the people has shown that people are prepared for change.

From Lumley, President was driven through Congo Cross, St John, Sanders Street, Siaka Stevens Street to East End Police. At each area where he met people cleaning, he thanked them for participating in the exercise especially in the rain. At Siaka Stevens Street, President Bio met one of the garbage collection trucks, wore his gloves and took a shovel to clear the garbage.

The most populated area was at East End Police where the President was received by the Mayor of Freetown and several Ministers who were supervising the cleaning. Continuing to lead by example, President Bio also wore gloves, took a shovel and helped in the process of clearing the garbage. From East End Police, President Bio walked through Abacha Street thanking traders and the young people who came out in huge numbers.

Many people were very delighted and praised the President for showing exemplary leadership by coming on the streets to participate in the exercise. Also impressive was the huge number of military personnel participating in the cleaning process to provide supervision. Despite the rain, the President was very determined to show that if the ordinary people could come out to clean in the rain, then he would be with them.

During the cleaning exercise, the President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Fatima Bio, the Chief Minister, Professor David Francis, Mrs Melrose Kargbo, Deputy Minister of Works and Public Assets and the Inspector General of Police, Dr Richard Moigbe.

