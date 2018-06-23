President Bio Registers With NASSIT Scheme As An Employee Of The State

State House, Freetown, Thursday 21st June 2018 –

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has registered with the National Social Security Insurance Trust (NASSIT) Scheme in line with employees’ regulations at State House. Director General Fuad Daboh said that NASSIT was mandated by law to collect and process contributions of employees to the scheme in the country. He stated that the registration of President Bio was a huge show of desire to promote quality livelihood for employees across the country.

“As an institution, we are pleased that the President, who is an employee of the state, has officially registered with us. We believe that this will help boost the status and morale of the institution and increase compliance rate on the part of employers,” he said.

President Bio, on his part, said it was a pleasure to have formally gone through the registration process. He acknowledged the fact that over the years most employers had failed to register their employees with the scheme, thereby taking advantage of their entitlement and depriving them of succour after retirement.

“I feel fulfilled to be able to go through this process. It is most times difficult for employers to comply with their employment obligations. This does not serve well because as employers you must be able to meet the financial obligations to your staff. I took the challenge to become the president because I want to improve the livelihood of every Sierra Leonean and in doing so, employers must ensure that people benefit from what they worked for,” he ended.NASSIT is a statutory public trust established in 2001 and charged with the administration of Sierra Leone’s National Pension Scheme. Its primary responsibility is the partial replacement of income lost as a result of the contingencies of old age, invalidity and death.

