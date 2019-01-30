President Bio Talks Tough

By Sylvester Samba & Josephine K. Tarawaelie.

President Julius Maada Bio has warned that anyone who refuses to honour the invitation of the Commissions of Inquiry would face the full force of the law. The President made these remarks yesterday during the launch of the Commissions of Inquiry at the Special Court facilities in Freetown. Without mincing his words, President Bio warned that the law will deal with those who fail to attend the Commissions of Inquiry when summoned.

“All those who will be invited by the Commissions should comply, and I repeat, anyone who fails to comply will face the full force of the law”, President Bio warned. He further informed the gathering and the people of Sierra Leone that the Judge – led Commissioners have no stake in the country’s politics as they will be very fair in discharging their duties. The President maintained that he wants to make sure that this will be the last Commission of Inquiry which will act as lesson to others as the government will implement all the findings to the letter.

Addressing the issue of corruption generally in the country, President Bio said, it is a threat to the development of the country. For this reason, he therefore called on each and every Sierra Leonean to fight corruption head-on; pointing that corruption was one of the reasons for the 11 years bloody war. The President maintained that corruption has thrived for so long in this country, but sadly, there had been the lack of political will to fight it, adding that all the noise about fighting corruption has been a lip service with sham trials and backdoor processes over the years.

“I have empowered the Anti-Corruption Commission fully to investigate all forms of corruption including those serving in my administration …I will remove anyone found culpable for any act of corruption”, President Bio stressed.

Earlier, the President swore in the three Judges of the Commissions of Inquiry as follows; Justice Biobele (Nigerian), Justice William Annan Atuguba (Ghanaian) and Justice Bankole Thompson (Sierra Leonean) who took the oath at State House to lead the three Commissions of Inquiry to investigate the government of former President Ernest Bai Koroma from 2007 to 2018.

Key speakers at the launching ceremony of the COI were the Chief Justice; Justice Babatunde Edwards who also assured the public that the three judges will bring into play their long standing experiences in the judicial sector both locally and internationally. He confirmed that there are rules of evidence enshrined in the Commission of Inquiry Laws of cap 54. The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Priscilla Schwartz noted that the hearing will commence officially on Monday after pre-conference hearing with the Judges.

Yusif Kabba, President of Ebola Survivors Association highly welcomed the Commissions of Inquiry, pointing out that it is an answer to their cry for justice. He confirmed that Ebola survivors went through several challenges among which are health complications which Kabba attributed to the mismanagement of Ebola funds by the previous government under former President Ernest Bai Koroma.