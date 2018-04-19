President Bio To Address Sierra Leoneans In London Tomorrow

His Excellency President Brig. (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio is to address Sierra Leoneans living in the United Kingdom in London tomorrow, according to a press release issued by the Sierra Leone High Commission in London.

The meeting is expected to take place at the Walworth Methodist Church Hall at Camberwell in South/East London tomorrow. The President is expected to update Sierra Leoneans in the UK about his vision for Sierra Leone in the next five years.

President Bio is in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting currently taking place in London. The President and delegation are expected to return home over the weekend.