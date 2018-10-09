President Bio To Embark On Nationwide Thank You Tour

Since his election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone on 4th April 2018, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has only been to his home district of Bonthe. He spent two nights in his home town of Tihun together with his wife.

State House sources confirmed last night that the President is expected to embark on a nationwide tour by the end of October.

The President’s first port of call will be Bo district on 27th and 28th October, 2018. Preparations to welcome the President on his first official visit to the district are now at an advanced stage, according to senior party officials in the district.

The President is expected to tour Kenema district on 10th and 11th November, 2018. Preparations to receive the President in Kenema are now being worked out, according to senior party sources in Kenema.

Other districts to be visited include Bombali, Tonkolili, Kono, Kailahun, Port Loko, Kambia, Falaba, Karene and Koinadugu.

A final Thank You Rally will take place in Freetown in December this year, according to a senior member of the SLPP National Organizing Secretariat.